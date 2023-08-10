With an outstanding victory over Bulgaria, the U-19 Turkish Girls' National Volleyball Team extended their extraordinary journey in the FIVB Girls' U-19 World Volleyball Championship.

Türkiye defeated Bulgaria in a high-stakes quarterfinal encounter that had fans on the edge of their seats, winning 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 25-7) on the court.

The Turkish team's synchronised gameplay and outstanding execution made it difficult for their opponents to stay up.

The Turkish team demonstrated their constant commitment, led by the explosive performance of opposite hitter Beren Yesilirmak, who produced an outstanding 20 points.

Türkiye’s lead was further cemented by the potent combination of outside hitters Eylul Durgun and Liza Safronova, who combined for 22 points. Notably, Bulgarian outside hitter Viktoria Koeva distinguished herself with a courageous effort, ranking as the game's leading scorer with 21 points.