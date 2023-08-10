TÜRKİYE
Undefeated Turks reach semi-finals in U-19 Volleyball Championship
August 10, 2023

With an outstanding victory over Bulgaria, the U-19 Turkish Girls' National Volleyball Team extended their extraordinary journey in the FIVB Girls' U-19 World Volleyball Championship.

Türkiye defeated Bulgaria in a high-stakes quarterfinal encounter that had fans on the edge of their seats, winning 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 25-7) on the court.

The Turkish team's synchronised gameplay and outstanding execution made it difficult for their opponents to stay up.

The Turkish team demonstrated their constant commitment, led by the explosive performance of opposite hitter Beren Yesilirmak, who produced an outstanding 20 points.

Türkiye’s lead was further cemented by the potent combination of outside hitters Eylul Durgun and Liza Safronova, who combined for 22 points. Notably, Bulgarian outside hitter Viktoria Koeva distinguished herself with a courageous effort, ranking as the game's leading scorer with 21 points.

Türkiye’s route to the semi-finals has been nothing short of amazing, as they have won every match in the tournament's group and knock-out phases. Their unwavering pursuit of excellence has resulted in only three set losses across all of these matches, highlighting their formidable prowess and determination to excel.

As the stakes rise, the stage is set for a dramatic semi-final encounter between Türkiye and Japan. The two sides will square off today at 16:00 (GMT+3) in Osijek, Croatia.

Fans can expect a confrontation of electric athleticism, tactical accuracy, and the unbreakable spirit of competition as both sides compete for a coveted berth in the final match.

The astonishing voyage of the U-19 Turkish Girls' Volleyball Team through the tournament has captivated fans worldwide, and their continuous success promises to add another thrilling chapter to the story of their remarkable campaign.

Volleyball fans and supporters alike are looking forward to the unfolding drama and intensity that is expected to define this momentous showdown on the global stage as the semi-finals begin.

