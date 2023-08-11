The US Justice Department has escalated its investigation into President Joe Biden's son Hunter, naming a special counsel amid allegations of tax fraud and illicit overseas business deals.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed prosecutor David Weiss on Friday, who has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019 on tax and gun charges.

The announcement came just as Weiss told the federal court in Delaware that a plea deal struck with Biden in June was no longer valid, indicating that he could move to file felony tax charges against the president's son in other jurisdictions.

Garland said Weiss, who was originally appointed as a federal prosecutor by Joe Biden's political rival Donald Trump, had requested special counsel status to be able to pursue his probe more widely.

"Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel," Garland said.

Deals in China, Ukraine

The move comes as Joe Biden is running for reelection, possibly in a rematch with ex-president Trump, himself accused of felony crimes in the investigation by another Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith.

Republicans have made Hunter Biden's business dealings a target in trying to damage the Democratic incumbent's standing some 15 months before the election.

Garland gave no hint on the subject matter of Weiss' expanded probe, only saying his elevation to the special counsel "reaffirms" the independence and authority of his investigation, a claim rejected by Republicans.

Hunter Biden has come under investigation in Congress over business deals he did in China, Ukraine and elsewhere during and after his father's 2009-2017 term as vice president.

A former business associate told Congress recently that Hunter had repeatedly gotten his father involved in telephone calls with his foreign partners.