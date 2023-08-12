Six people have been killed after a boat carrying migrants heading to Britain sank in the Channel early Saturday, French maritime officials said, as a search continued to find those still missing.

Local mayor Franck Dhersin said early on Saturday that a vast rescue operation was launched around 0400 GMT (6:00 am local) as dozens of migrant boats tried to make the crossing at the same time.

A spokeswoman from the French coastal authority Premar said between five and 10 passengers were still missing, while 55 had been rescued. Some of those rescued were taken to the French port of Calais.

"We saved 54 people, including one woman," said Anne Thorel, a volunteer who was on one of the rescue boats, describing the migrants' frantic efforts to bale water out of their sinking vessel using their shoes.

"There were too many of them on the (migrant) boat," she told Reuters by phone as she returned to the shore.

Earlier officials had reported that one man of Afghan origin was killed and five others were in critical condition.