Türkiye's domestic probe rocket has been successfully tested, the country’s Defence Industry Agency (SSB) said.

The rocket developed by ROKETSAN was tested in Türkiye’s northwestern Kirklareli province on Saturday, said the SSB on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our probe rocket, which was developed with our advanced engineering technologies as part of our country's efforts to reach space, was successfully launched from Igneada,” said the SSB.

Minister for Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir also praised the launch of the rocket and congratulated ROKETSAN.