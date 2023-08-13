TÜRKİYE
Türkiye successfully tests domestic probe rocket developed by ROKETSAN
The domestically developed rocket's launch, conducted in the Kirklareli province, marks a significant step in the country's pursuit of space exploration.
ROKETSAN aims to "take a leading role in the global defence sector" with their "indigenous, reliable and pioneering rocket and missile solutions". / Photo: AA Archives
August 13, 2023

Türkiye's domestic probe rocket has been successfully tested, the country’s Defence Industry Agency (SSB) said.

The rocket developed by ROKETSAN was tested in Türkiye’s northwestern Kirklareli province on Saturday, said the SSB on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our probe rocket, which was developed with our advanced engineering technologies as part of our country's efforts to reach space, was successfully launched from Igneada,” said the SSB.

Minister for Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir also praised the launch of the rocket and congratulated ROKETSAN.

Founded in 1988 by the decision of the Defence Industries Executive Committee, ROKETSAN aims to "take a leading role in the global defence sector" with their "indigenous, reliable and pioneering rocket and missile solutions".

Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, said Türkiye's "space studies will gain great momentum," thanks to the rocket technology.

SOURCE:AA
