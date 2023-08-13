WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli settlers raid school in occupied West Bank
Illegal settlers raided Ra's et-Tin school in eastern Ramallah, says local media.
Israeli settlers raid school in occupied West Bank
A view from a tent school, built after the Israeli forces demolished the Isfi Primary School allegedly for being unauthorised in Hebron, West Bank on November 24, 2022. / Photo: AA
August 13, 2023

A group of Israeli illegal settlers have raided a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Israeli settlers raided on Sunday the Ra's et-Tin school in the eastern Ramallah area where the Bedouin communities live, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

They broke the windows of the school, it added.

In October 2020, Israel decided to demolish the school because it was in zone "C" and did not have a building permit.

Recommended

Calls for protection

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the raid by the Israeli settlers on the school.

The ministry called on the US and the international community to do their part in protecting educational institutions.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing frequent raids and attacks by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

RelatedIsrael demolishes EU-funded Palestinian school in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement