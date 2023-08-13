A group of Israeli illegal settlers have raided a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Israeli settlers raided on Sunday the Ra's et-Tin school in the eastern Ramallah area where the Bedouin communities live, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

They broke the windows of the school, it added.

In October 2020, Israel decided to demolish the school because it was in zone "C" and did not have a building permit.