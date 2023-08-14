Türkiye and Pakistan can work together on different missions on the global and regional scales, from security to countering Islamophobia, a Turkish lawmaker has said.

Ali Sahin, who heads an inter-parliamentary friendship group between Ankara and Islamabad, wrote a letter marking Pakistan's 76th Independence Day on Monday, pointing to the "genetic" nature of the relationship between the two nations.

Noting that Türkiye-Pakistan relations go beyond inter-state ties, Sahin emphasised that the relationship is unique and not common in other parts of the world.

While pointing out that interests are the main foundation for international relations, Sahin said this was not the motivation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Considering the military capacities, the potential to generate security, and other capabilities of Türkiye and Pakistan, the two countries can build a sincere and strong model to ensure security in the region, Sahin added.

Common harmony