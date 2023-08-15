An ancient Christian mosaic bearing an early reference to Jesus is at the centre of a controversy that has riled archaeologists.

Should the centuries-old, decorated floor, which is near what's believed to be the site of the prophesied Armageddon, be uprooted and loaned to a US museum that has been criticised for past acquisition practices?

Israeli officials are considering just that. The proposed loan to the Museum of the Bible in Washington also underscores the deepening ties between Israel and evangelical Christians in the US, whom Israel has come to count on for political support, tourism dollars and other benefits.

The Megiddo Mosaic originates from what is thought to be the earliest Christian prayer hall worldwide, situated in a Roman-era village in northern Israel.

Unearthed in 2005 by Israeli archaeologists during a rescue excavation for an Israeli prison expansion, it holds historical significance.

Across a field strewn with cow dung and potsherds, the palm-crowned site of a Bronze and Iron Age city and ancient battles is where some Christians believe a conclusive battle between good and evil will transpire at the end of days: Armageddon.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) will make a decision regarding relocation after consulting with an advisory group in the upcoming weeks.

“There’s an entire process that academics and archaeologists are involved with,” said IAA director Eli Eskozido.

Moving the Megiddo Mosaic

The organisation said that moving the mosaic from its original location was the best way to protect it from upcoming construction at the prison.

Jeffrey Kloha, the Museum of the Bible’s chief curatorial officer, said a decision on the loan would be made solely by the IAA.

Numerous archaeologists and scholars strongly oppose the idea of relocating the Megiddo Mosaic from its original site, particularly displaying it at the Museum of the Bible.

Cavan Concannon, a religion professor at the University of Southern California, said the museum acts as a “right-wing Christian nationalist Bible machine” with links to “other institutions that promote white evangelical, Christian nationalism, Christian Zionist forms".

“My worry is that this mosaic will lose its actual historical context and be given an ideological context that continues to help the museum tell its story,” he said.

Others balk at the thought of moving the mosaic at all before the academic study is complete.

“It is seriously premature to move that mosaic," said Matthew Adams, director of the Centre for the Mediterranean World, a non-profit archaeological research institute, who is involved in digs at Tel Megiddo and the abutting Roman legionary camp of Legio.