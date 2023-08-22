Thai parliament members approved real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the kingdom's new prime minister on Tuesday, ending three months of political deadlock on the day former premier Thaksin Shinawatra returned from exile.

Srettha easily secured a majority across the two houses of parliament to be approved as Thailand's 30th prime minister, despite his Pheu Thai party coming second in the May election.

He sailed past the 375 votes needed for a majority of elected lower house MPs and senators appointed by the last military government.

Who is Srettha Thavisin?

Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin is the standard-bearer of Pheu Thai.

The 60-year-old successful entrepreneur is well-liked by business leaders, who come from the more conservative Thai elite, according to Thai news articles.

Because of his business connections, the Bangkok-born businessman is seen as a more palatable candidate for the establishment.

With a towering height of 1.93 metres (6'4" feet), Srettha, nicknamed 'Nid' (meaning "little"), was a dominant figure during the May 2023 campaign for parliament, in which Pheu Thai had expected to win by a landslide. Instead, they landed second place with 141 seats behind MFP, which won 151 seats.

Businessman

According to Khaosod, a Thai news website, Srettha is considered "a representative of liberal political ideas, but not too extreme."

As head of the multi-billion dollar real estate company, Sansiri, the US-trained businessman, also had experience in governing an organisation.

"He stresses the importance of addressing the problems of economic and social inequality that need to be solved," Khaosod wrote of the 60-year-old MP, who only entered politics in 2022 after decades spent in business, including the multi-national company, Procter and Gamble.

In a pre-emptive move last week against a detractor, Srettha defended his role at Sansiri as well as the transactions the company entered into while he was the CEO.