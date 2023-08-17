The purported names and addresses of the Georgia grand jury members who indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants this week have appeared on a fringe website that frequently features violent rhetoric.

Prior to the release of the indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis received racist threats. In response, increased security measures were implemented, including the option for some of her staff to work remotely.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not comment on the issue.

NBC News chose not to publish the name of the website to avoid further spreading the information.

Advance Democracy, a research group founded by Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the US Senate Intelligence Committee, found the jurors' purported addresses online.

“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," Jones said, calling the lack of political leadership to denounce these threats "shameful," according to NBC News.