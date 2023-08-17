Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has arrived in Riyadh, his first official Saudi trip since a landmark rapprochement in March, state media reported.

A Chinese-brokered deal saw the long-time rivals agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies.

Shia-dominated Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr Al Nimr.

Amirabdollahian "arrived at Riyadh Airport a few minutes ago for a one-day trip and was welcomed by the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia," official news agency IRNA said on Thursday.

The visit "is focusing on bilateral ties, regional and international issues", according to IRIB state broadcaster.

IRNA said Amirabdollahian was due to meet with his Saudi counterpart and other officials in the kingdom. The minister was accompanied by the new Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the report added.

State media reported in May Tehran had named Alireza Enayati, a former ambassador to Kuwait, as the Islamic Republic's Saudi envoy.

Mending relations