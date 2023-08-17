TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss Northern Cyprus’ road project
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have discussed the Pile-Yigitler Road project in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during a phone call.
Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss Northern Cyprus’ road project
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan informed his French counterpart Colonna about the TRNC’s Pile-Yigitler Road project in response to her question. / Photo: AA Archive
August 17, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have discussed the Pile-Yigitler Road project in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during a telephone call.

The call took place on Thursday at Colonna’s request, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan informed Colonna about the TRNC’s Pile-Yigitler Road project in response to her question.

Fidan and Colonna also discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Recommended

The TRNC Foreign Ministry previously said the project was created for purely humanitarian reasons to ensure convenient passage from TRNC to the village of Pile along the UN-controlled Green Line.

Ministry said the project intends to enhance the road, granting Pile residents better land access, boosting the local economy and allowing passage to Pile without reliance on the British Sovereign Base Areas.

RelatedErdogan urges world to lift unfair restrictions from Northern Cyprus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year