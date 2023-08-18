Friday, August 18, 2023

2310 GMT - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that possession of nuclear weapons protects Russia from security threats, and Moscow keeps reminding the West of risks to prevent a conflict between nuclear powers.

"The possession of nuclear arms is today the only possible response to some of the significant external threats to the security of our country," Lavrov said in an interview for state-owned magazine The International Affairs, published early on the foreign ministry website.

Lavrov said that the United States and NATO allies risk ending up in "a situation of direct armed confrontation of nuclear powers".

"We believe such a development should be prevented. That's why we have to remind about the existence of high military and political risks and send sobering signals to our opponents," Lavrov said.

2000 GMT – International response to Russia sends signal to China about Taiwan: Biden

US President Joe Biden said the international response to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine is a signal to China regarding Taiwan.

Biden said, although China wasn’t a target during the summit, Beijing came up during Camp David talks with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

At a joint news conference, He said if there had not been a strong international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "What signal would that send to China about Taiwan?"

1952 GMT – US extends temporary deportation protections for Ukrainians

The US announced the extension of temporary protection from deportation for Ukrainians currently living in the country, allowing them to stay for another 18 months.

The Homeland Security Department said the extension affects about 26,000 current temporary protected status beneficiaries, and it will allow 166,700 additional Ukrainians in the US to apply for temporary protected status.

"Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"We will continue to offer our support to Ukrainian nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief."

1939 GMT – Ukraine hails 'great news' as US approves Danish, Dutch F-16 jet transfers

Kiev hailed 'great news' after the United States told Denmark and the Netherlands they can hand Ukraine their F-16 fighter jets when the country's pilots are trained to use them.

"Great news from our friends in the United States!" Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov said on social media.

Both Denmark and the Netherlands, which are leading the program to train Ukraine's pilots on the F-16, have been given "formal assurances" for a jet transfer, a State Department spokesperson said.

"This way, Ukraine can take full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training," the spokesperson said.

1615 GMT — Troop casualties in Russia-Ukraine conflict nears 500,000: report

The number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022 is nearing 500,000, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed US officials.

Russia's military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injuries, the newspaper reported.

Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with 100,000 to 120,000 wounded, it added.

1934 GMT — Russia shells village near Ukrainian Kherson

One person was killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a village near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the prosecutor general's office said.

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

In a separate case, the prosecutors said, four people were injured after Russia shelled the residential area of the city of Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk region close to Bakhmut.

1930 GMT — Russia bans 54 British nationals

Russia has banned entry to 54 British nationals, including the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

According to a written statement by the Foreign Ministry, measures were taken in relation to the "hostile attitude" of the British government towards Russia.

The statement also said that UK Defense Minister Annabel Goldie, who Moscow says is responsible for delivering cluster munitions to Ukraine, was barred from entering Russia, and that Karim Khan, the chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was placed on the sanctions list.

The statement also said that 54 British citizens, including some journalists from the BBC, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph, were banned from entering Russia.

1620 GMT — Ukraine, Romania to ease border red tape

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that Kiev was seeking to ease passage for goods to Romania during a visit to Bucharest.