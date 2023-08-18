Witnesses said that fighting between two rival generals has spread to two cities in civil war-ravaged Sudan, raising concerns for hundreds of thousands who have fled violence in the Darfur region.

The vast western region as well as the capital Khartoum have seen some of the worst bloodshed since fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to witnesses, battles resumed late Thursday in the North Darfur state capital of El Fasher, disrupting nearly two months of calm in the city that has become a shelter from the shelling, looting, rapes and summary executions reported in other parts of Darfur.

"This is the biggest gathering of civilians displaced in Darfur, with 600,000 people in El Fasher," said Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health.

One resident said: "As night fell, we heard battles with heavy weapons from the city's east."

Witnesses also reported fighting in Al Fulah, the capital of West Kordofan state which borders North Darfur.