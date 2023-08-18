US troops have conducted a joint armed exercise with PKK/YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria, local sources have told Anadolu on Thursday.

The exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists were held in the Qamishli region of Al-Hasakah province, according to information obtained by local sources.

Anti-aircraft weapons, US-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and heavy weapons were used in the drill, where dozens of PKK/YPG members participated.