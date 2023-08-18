TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US forces conduct joint armed exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists in NE Syria
Anti-aircraft weapons, US-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and heavy weapons were used in the drill, where dozens of PKK/YPG terrorists participated.
US forces conduct joint armed exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists in NE Syria
US forces provide military training to members of the PKK/YPG terrorists in Qamishli region of Al-Hasakah province, Syria. / AA Archive
August 18, 2023

US troops have conducted a joint armed exercise with PKK/YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria, local sources have told Anadolu on Thursday.

The exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists were held in the Qamishli region of Al-Hasakah province, according to information obtained by local sources.

Anti-aircraft weapons, US-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and heavy weapons were used in the drill, where dozens of PKK/YPG members participated.

Recommended

The US Army frequently provides military training to members of the PKK/YPG terror group in bases located in the Mount Abdulaziz region of Al-Hasakah as well as in the eastern Al-Omar oilfield and Conoco area of Deir Ezzor province.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the group's PKK's Syrian branch.​​​​​​

RelatedTurkish security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition from PKK group
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year