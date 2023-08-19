TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye strongly condemns UN intervention on Pile-Yigitler road
UN forces intervening to prevent the road's construction within Northern Cyprus' sovereign territory doesn't align with an impartial attitude, says Turkish foreign ministry.
Türkiye strongly condemns UN intervention on Pile-Yigitler road
The Pile-Yigitler road is a humanitarian project to improve direct access for Turkish Cypriots from Pile village to their homeland. / Photo: FOREIGN MINISTRY OF TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS (TRNC) / HANDOUT
August 19, 2023

Türkiye has "strongly" condemned the United Nations' stance and subsequent statements on the Pile-Yigitler road in Northern Cyprus.

"We find unacceptable and strongly condemn the physical intervention yesterday (18 August) by soldiers of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) in the sovereign territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with the aim of preventing the construction of the Pile-Yigitler road," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We fully support the relevant statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC and the justified reaction of the TRNC authorities," it added.

The UN's stance on the Pile-Yigitler road, a humanitarian project to improve direct access for TRNC citizens from Pile village to their homeland, and its subsequent statements do not align with the impartial attitude expected from the peacekeeping force on the island, the ministry said.

It argued that the UN force contributed to escalating tensions, and presented itself as a victim in the situation on the ground.

RelatedUN's stance on Pile-Yigitler road unacceptable – AK Party spokesperson

'Turned a blind eye'

Recommended

The UN peacekeeping force is expected to address humanitarian needs on the island.

"It is inexplicable that despite this, the UN has for years turned a blind eye to the Greek Cypriot Administration’s faits accomplis in the Buffer Zone while preventing the Turkish Cypriots from meeting their justified humanitarian needs," the statement said.

This situation clearly demonstrates that the UN has not fulfilled its fundamental duties and functions such as treating both sides on the island equally and finding solutions to disputes, the ministry asserted.

It urged the UN and its peacekeeping force to work to maintain the trust of the TRNC authorities and its people.

"As a Guarantor State, we invite the UN Peacekeeping Force to refrain from actions and rhetoric that would overshadow the mission it has been carrying out in Cyprus for nearly 60 years, to accord equal treatment to the two sides in Cyprus and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the TRNC," the ministry said.

RelatedTürkiye condemns US move to lift arms embargo on Southern Cyprus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan