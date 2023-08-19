Türkiye has "strongly" condemned the United Nations' stance and subsequent statements on the Pile-Yigitler road in Northern Cyprus.

"We find unacceptable and strongly condemn the physical intervention yesterday (18 August) by soldiers of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) in the sovereign territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with the aim of preventing the construction of the Pile-Yigitler road," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We fully support the relevant statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC and the justified reaction of the TRNC authorities," it added.

The UN's stance on the Pile-Yigitler road, a humanitarian project to improve direct access for TRNC citizens from Pile village to their homeland, and its subsequent statements do not align with the impartial attitude expected from the peacekeeping force on the island, the ministry said.

It argued that the UN force contributed to escalating tensions, and presented itself as a victim in the situation on the ground.

Related UN's stance on Pile-Yigitler road unacceptable – AK Party spokesperson

'Turned a blind eye'