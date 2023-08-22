The controversy surrounding the appointment of UAE oil executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jabar as the new COP28 president has once again gained traction after allegations were made on social media that multiple accounts on Twitter, now X, have been shaping a narrative to portray him in a positive light.

In January this year, over two dozen US lawmakers called on the country’s climate envoy John Kerry, asking him to use American influence over the UAE and have Jabar replaced as COP28 chief.

Four months later, several US lawmakers wrote to President Joe Biden, seeking Jabar to be ousted from the position.

The conflict of interest, as pointed out by US lawmakers and many activists, centres around Jabar’s portfolio – he’s not only the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, but also the Managing Director and group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). He is also the chairman of Masdar, a UAE-government owned energy company.

ADNOC’s plans to boost oil and gas production by 25 percent by 2030, a goal climatic scientists say could be catastrophic for the COP climate pledges.

A recent report prepared by a climate disinformation specialist claims that 100 Twitter or X accounts were “discreetly working together to promote [COP28] and its hosts”.