Nurse Lucy Letby, Britain's most prolific serial child killer in modern times, will spend the rest of her life behind bars, a judge ordered following her conviction for murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted on Monday of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern history.

She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution said Letby attacked her young and often prematurely born victims by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

Following a trial that started in October, a jury at Manchester Crown Court ended more than 100 hours of deliberations on Friday.

The jury cleared Letby of two counts of attempted murder and were unable to reach decisions on six other counts of attempted murder.

But the multiple guilty verdicts for murder mean Letby faces the prospect of never being released from prison.

Letby fought back tears in the dock as the jury returned their first guilty decisions earlier in August.

But she was not in court for the final verdicts and was absent from court at the start of her sentencing on Monday.

Letby's absence means she will not hear the families' victim impact statements about how her crimes affected them.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was "cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims".

The leader of the main opposition Labour party, former chief prosecutor Keir Starmer, promised to close the "shamefully exploited loophole" if elected to government.

"This was a cruel calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children," said the judge, James Goss, who sentenced her to life imprisonment with no prospect of release.

"There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions ... You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors."

The families of Letby's victims said in a joint statement last week that while "justice has been served" it "will not take away from the extreme hurt, anger and distress that we've all had to experience".

They added that it was a "bittersweet result" since some families did not receive the verdicts they had expected.