Cooling weather has given firefighters a slight edge against what the prime minister described as "apocalyptic" wildfires blazing across western Canada after tens of thousands were evacuated or put on alert.

Two fires threatening large parts of the scenic Okanagan Valley, including the cities of Kelowna and neighbouring West Kelowna in British Columbia, merged over the weekend.

Around 30,000 people in the province where 385 fires are now burning — out of almost 1,040 nationwide — had been under evacuation orders while another 36,000 were under alert to be ready to flee .

British Columbia's emergency management minister, Bowinn Ma, warned that the situation was "highly dynamic."

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, however, sounded a note of optimism, telling a news conference late Sunday: "We're finally feeling like we're moving forward, rather than we're moving backwards."

Temperatures in the region around Kelowna were expected to stay cool through Monday, creeping into the low 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) in the afternoon.

There was also some rain forecast starting Tuesday.

But officials said it was too soon to start planning a staged return of evacuees as thick smoke continued to choke the area.

'Apocalyptic devastation'