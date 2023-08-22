Passenger traffic at Dubai international airport leapt 50 percent in the first half of the year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Dubai, the world's busiest airport for international passengers before Covid-19, had 41.6 million visits in the six months to June, just over the number recorded in the first half of 2019, Dubai Airports said in a statement on Tuesday.

The passenger figure also marks a 50 percent increase from the 27.9 million seen in the same period last year.

"As we recover with our (first half) traffic surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we continue to remain committed to ensuring every guest who travels through our airport leaves with a smile," said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

Passenger forecasts for the year have been raised to 85 million, up from 83.6 million.