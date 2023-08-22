Eighteen suspected asylum seekers have been found dead in a Greece forest fire near the Turkish border as scores of firefighters battled to contain the second deadly wave of blazes to hit the country in a month.

Fire department spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said the victims were found north of the city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) on Tuesday.

As no local residents had been reported missing "the possibility that they are people who entered our country illegally is under investigation," Artopios said in a televised address.

The area is a frequent entry point for irregular migrants.

The latest deaths pushed the overall toll from this week's fires to 20, after another suspected migrant was found dead in the area Monday.

Meanwhile, in Alexandroupolis, a ferry was turned into a makeshift hospital after 65 patients, including newborn babies, were evacuated from the University Hospital in the early hours.

"I've been working for 27 years, I've never seen anything like this," said nurse Nikos Gioktsidis. "Stretchers everywhere, patients here, IV drips there ... it was like a war, like a bomb had exploded."

Europe on red alert

Several communities in the broader Evros region, near the border with Türkiye, have been evacuated as authorities warned the risk of new fires remained high in the next few days.