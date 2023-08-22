TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers help to Greece to fight ongoing wildfires
Türkiye is ready to send two planes, two helicopters, and a 60-person ground support team to Greece to fight ongoing fires in the cities of Dedeagac and Rodop, diplomatic sources say.
Türkiye offers help to Greece to fight ongoing wildfires
Eighteen suspected asylum seekers have been found dead in a Greece forest fire near the Turkish border as scores of firefighters battled to contain the second deadly wave of blazes to hit the country in a month. / Photo: Reuters
August 22, 2023

Türkiye has offered Greece help to fight ongoing wildfires in its neighbor, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Türkiye is ready to send two planes, two helicopters, and a 60-person ground support team to Greece to fight ongoing fires in the cities of Dedeagac (Alexandroupolis) and Rodop (Rhodopi), said the sources on conditions of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

RelatedPatients evacuated from hospital as Greece wildfires rage for fourth day
Recommended

The offer was conveyed to Greek authorities on Monday, sources added.

Besides a wildfire that broke out on Saturday in the northeastern Dedeagac province, which has destroyed vast forest and agricultural areas, fires also erupted Monday in the northeastern regions of Kavala and Rodop as well as on the Evia island and in the Boeotia province, both in the central part of the country, said state-run AMNA news agency.

RelatedGreece wildfires death toll rises as a new heatwave spreads in Europe
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan