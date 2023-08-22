Türkiye expects Iraq to officially recognise PKK as a terrorist organisation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

During the conference in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Tuesday, Fidan said: “We expect Iraq, out of friendship and brotherhood, to officially recognise PKK as a terrorist organisation.”

“We must not allow the PKK terrorist organisation, which is a mutual enemy of Türkiye and Iraq, to poison our bilateral relations,” he added.

“We cannot accept PKK challenging the sovereignty of Iraq.”

For his part, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasised that Baghdad gave special attention to developing ties with Ankara, and that Turkish-Iraqi relations are very important for both sides.