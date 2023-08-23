Hundreds of US entertainment workers rallied outside the New York headquarters of Amazon and HBO on a National Day of Solidarity with the strike that has shut down Hollywood.

Waving placards and chanting through megaphones, the demonstrators vowed to continue the industrial action that has brought America's entertainment industry to a standstill since May until their demands are met.

"The movement has not stopped, the movement has only grown," said Ezra Knight, president of the New York branch of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, adding: "We're still here, we're still fighting."

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) walked out in May, and were joined on the picket lines by the far larger Screen Actors Guild last month.

The twin actions have halted film and TV production and forced a postponement of the Emmy Awards.

The unions are demanding better pay, guarantees to limit the use of artificial intelligence, and other improved working conditions.