Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has hosted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his three-day visit visit to the capital Baghdad, throughout which he also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

In the meeting on Wednesday, "current issues regarding the enhancement of political, economic, and security cooperation between the two countries were discussed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iraqi premier briefed Fidan about Iraq's fight against terrorism, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's office.

Al Sudani emphasised that security and stability are priorities for the Iraqi government, and that no party or organisation, under any name, will be allowed to disrupt security or use Iraqi territory to attack neighbouring countries.

He also stressed the necessity of coordination between Türkiye and Iraq on various regional issues to adopt joint approaches that serve the interests of both countries.

Fidan also met his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in Baghdad on Wednesday, and "discussions were held on potential collaborative actions concerning our bilateral relations and Islamophobia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Solidarity with Iraqi Turkmens