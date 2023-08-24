Galatasaray beat Molde 3-2 as Fredrik Midtsjo scores a stoppage-time winner in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

​​​​​​​Molde scored the opening when Martin Ellingsen powered a header into the back of the net in the eighth minute at Molde Stadion.

Sergio Oliveira netted a 25th minute free-kick to bring his side level, 1-1.

After four minutes, Mauro Icardi fired a right-footed volley in the penalty area after Yunus Akgun's class long-range pass.

In the 44th minute, Yunus Akgun scored for Galatasaray but his goal was disallowed after VAR decided that Dries Mertens had fouled an opponent player.