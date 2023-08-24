The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board has approved a $7.5 billion disbursement for Argentina despite Buenos Aires missing key financial targets as it grapples with a prolonged economic crisis, the IMF said.

The agreement on Wednesday combines the fifth and sixth reviews of an existing 30-month, $44 billion IMF programme, in a move aimed at improving the South American country's dire economic situation.

"Since completion of the fourth review, key program targets were missed reflecting the historic drought along with policy slippages," the IMF announced in a statement.

"Against the backdrop of high inflation and rising balance of payments pressures, an agreement was reached on a new policy package centred on rebuilding reserves and enhancing fiscal order," the IMF continued.

Argentina is dealing with a severe economic crisis that has seen the inflation rate soar above 100 percent, and poverty levels climb up to 40 percent.

Wednesday's announcement brings the total disbursements by the IMF to Argentina under the arrangement to around $36 billion, with the next review scheduled for November, the IMF said.

News of the agreement was first announced by a spokesperson for Argentina's economy minister, Sergio Massa, who is also running for president in elections scheduled for later this year.