BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
IMF approves new $7.5 billion loan for Argentina amid financial crisis
The Latin American country is dealing with a struggling economy that has seen inflation soar above 100 percent and poverty levels climb up to 40 percent.
IMF approves new $7.5 billion loan for Argentina amid financial crisis
The loan announcement brings the total disbursements by the IMF to Argentina under the arrangement to around $36 billion, with the next review scheduled for November. (Agustin Marcarian/Reuters File Photo) / Others
August 24, 2023

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board has approved a $7.5 billion disbursement for Argentina despite Buenos Aires missing key financial targets as it grapples with a prolonged economic crisis, the IMF said.

The agreement on Wednesday combines the fifth and sixth reviews of an existing 30-month, $44 billion IMF programme, in a move aimed at improving the South American country's dire economic situation.

"Since completion of the fourth review, key program targets were missed reflecting the historic drought along with policy slippages," the IMF announced in a statement.

"Against the backdrop of high inflation and rising balance of payments pressures, an agreement was reached on a new policy package centred on rebuilding reserves and enhancing fiscal order," the IMF continued.

Argentina is dealing with a severe economic crisis that has seen the inflation rate soar above 100 percent, and poverty levels climb up to 40 percent.

Wednesday's announcement brings the total disbursements by the IMF to Argentina under the arrangement to around $36 billion, with the next review scheduled for November, the IMF said.

RelatedArgentina to pay for China imports in yuan, ditching US dollar

News of the agreement was first announced by a spokesperson for Argentina's economy minister, Sergio Massa, who is also running for president in elections scheduled for later this year.

Recommended

Massa travelled to Washington this week to meet with senior IMF and World Bank officials, as the two international financial institutions considered separate decisions relating to the country.

On Tuesday, the World Bank approved two new projects for Argentina worth around $650 million which are targeted at increasing access to financing for climate change mitigation and adaptation and strengthening existing food programs.

The projects are aimed at helping Argentina "lay the foundations for more sustainable and resilient growth and improve the efficiency of public services and social protection," Marianne Fay, the World Bank's country director for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, said in a statement announcing the decision.

Meanwhile, two sources told Reuters news agency that Argentina plans to tap the latest loan disbursement to repay China part of the money it borrowed through a currency swap line.

Recently, Latin America's third-largest economy also used $2.8 billion equivalent of yuan to cover just over half of two repayments from a 2018 IMF loan, in order to avoid a default to the multilateral lender.

With net negative foreign exchange reserves of over $8 billion, Argentina is expected to send back as soon as this week the $1.7 billion it used from the swap in July to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), one person said, asking not to be named because the details of the agreement are private. Buenos Aires is not bound to immediately repay the yuan it has previously used in June, the source added.

The plans shed some light on the crucial bridge loan that China extended to Buenos Aires via a currency line established with Argentina more than a decade ago, whose details have remained largely secret.

RelatedFar-right populist tops Argentina's presidential primary in shock result
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing