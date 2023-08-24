Iran has described its permanent membership in BRICS as a "strategic victory" after South Africa's president announced the induction of six new members.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy chief of staff for political affairs to Iran's president, took to social media to announce Iran's permanent membership of the bloc.

"In a historic move, the Islamic Republic of Iran becomes a permanent member of BRICS. A strategic victory for Iran's foreign policy," Jamshidi wrote, congratulating Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the people of the country.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the host of this year's BRICS summit, on Thursday, announced that the bloc has invited Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to become new members.

The expansion of the five-member group of emerging economies has featured prominently on the agenda of this year's summit in Johannesburg, with five existing members on Wednesday giving their nod.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, one of the world leaders invited for the 15th BRICS summit, arrived in Johannesburg early on Thursday.

Before boarding the flight to South Africa, Raisi described BRICS as a "new emerging power in the world" that brings together "independent countries."

He also expressed Iran's readiness to bolster cooperation with BRICS member states.

Iran's membership of the BRICS came amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington amid a stalemate over the 2015 nuclear deal, as well as tense encounters between the two sides in the Persian Gulf.