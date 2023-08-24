WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK faces record asylum claims backlog amid immigration policies
Recent data indicated that approximately 90 percent of individuals who arrived in the UK via small boats in the 12 months until June had filed for asylum.
UK faces record asylum claims backlog amid immigration policies
The Bibby Stockholm is one of the vessels that was announced by the government to accommodate 5,000 asylum seekers, in a bid to lower the cost of hotels. / Photo: AFP
August 24, 2023

The United Kingdom's backlog of asylum claims has hit a record high, official figures showed, heaping fresh pressure on the government which has pledged to cut immigration.

Interior ministry statistics showed on Thursday that 175,457 people were waiting for an initial decision at the end of June, up 44 percent from the 122,213 outstanding claims at the same time last year.

The figures are the highest since the government began keeping records in 2010.

There was another record high in people waiting more than six months for an initial decision on their application, to 139,961 in June this year -- a 57 percent jump from 89,231 in June 2022.

Overall, there were indications of a slowdown in pending cases in the three months to the end of June.

The Home Office attributed that in part to an increase in staff dealing with applications, allowing more decisions to be made.

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, like his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, has made immigration a central policy.

"Taking back control" of Britain's borders was a mantra in their successful campaign to sever ties with the European Union.

But with Brexit a reality, they have found doing so more problematic, and have pinned blame for the backlog on people seeking asylum after crossing the Channel from northern France.

Just over 19,500 migrants have been intercepted in boats and brought ashore so far this year: 345 arrived on Wednesday.

Recommended
RelatedMounting pressure on UK government over migration policies

Government's stance

The government, which says the increasing numbers put unsustainable pressure on public finances and services, wants to criminalise people seeking asylum via small boat crossings and deport them to Rwanda.

The United Nations says that would be in breach of international law.

Sunak has also described levels of regular immigration, by people with visas or work permits for example, as "too high".

The latest figures showed that some 90 percent of people arriving in the UK by small boat in the 12 months to June had claimed asylum.

Rights campaigners blame the backlog, which Sunak has vowed to clear by year-end, on government failures to process applications in a timely fashion.

RelatedUN slams UK's migration bill for violating international law
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports