Türkiye rescues hundreds of irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued over 270 irregular migrants those illegally pushed back by Greece in Türkiye's territorial water as international human rights groups condemned the unlawful practice of Greek authorities.
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants. / Photo: AA
August 25, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued over 270 irregular migrants after Greek authorities illegally pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement posted on its website that it rescued 140 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after their boats were pushed back by Greek authorities in the jurisdictions of Bodrum and Dalaman districts and safely transported them to the coastal city of Mugla.

Also, coast guard units rescued a total of 57 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Cesme districts in western Izmir province.

Additionally, 67 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by the Greek Coast Guard were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi and Didim districts in Türkiye's Aydin province.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 10 irregular migrants who were drifting in the sea in a boat with a malfunctioning engine off the coast of Gomec district in Balikesir province.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

