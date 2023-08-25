The Turkish Coast Guard rescued over 270 irregular migrants after Greek authorities illegally pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement posted on its website that it rescued 140 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after their boats were pushed back by Greek authorities in the jurisdictions of Bodrum and Dalaman districts and safely transported them to the coastal city of Mugla.

Also, coast guard units rescued a total of 57 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Cesme districts in western Izmir province.

Additionally, 67 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by the Greek Coast Guard were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi and Didim districts in Türkiye's Aydin province.