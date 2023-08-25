Thousands of Rohingya refugees rallied at camps in Bangladesh to demand their safe return to Myanmar on the sixth anniversary of the violence that drove them from their homes.

Bangladesh is home to around a million members of the stateless minority, most of whom fled the 2017 military crackdown now subject to a genocide probe at the International Criminal Court.

About 730,000 fled Myanmar following the 2017 crackdown and living in different countries in refugee camps.

Frustration is widespread over rampant lawlessness in the refugee settlements, along with cuts to international humanitarian aid and the lack of progress in a much-hyped repatriation deal.

"We demand citizenship back from Myanmar. It's nothing new, we were and are the citizens of Myanmar," Kamal Hussain, a Rohingya community leader, told the AFP news agency on Friday.

"They are slowly trying to wipe out our name from the history of Myanmar."

Several protests were staged across the sprawling patchwork of settlements near the Myanmar border despite monsoon downpours.

Around 10,000 refugees were present at the largest one, according to the Armed Police Battalion, which is tasked with maintaining security in the camps.

"We have insecurity and increasing frustration here," refugee Mohammad Imran, 19, said. "We want to go back home with our full rights."

Deepening hardships