WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan faces a humanitarian emergency of 'epic proportions, warns UN
Aid supplies have been looted and thousands of people killed in the African country since clashes broke out between the military and the RSF in mid-April.
Sudan faces a humanitarian emergency of 'epic proportions, warns UN
Sudan / Photo: AP
August 25, 2023

The conflict in Sudan is fueling “a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions” that threatens the entire country, the UN humanitarian chief warned on Friday.

Martin Griffiths also said that the protracted conflict in the African country “could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Some places are already out of food, said Griffiths, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs. He added that hundreds of thousands of Sudanese children are severely malnourished “and at imminent risk of death if left untreated.”

“A long conflict will almost certainly lead to a lost generation of children as millions miss out on education, endure trauma, and bear the physical and psychological scars of war,” he said, and described reports of children being used to fight as “deeply disturbing.”

RelatedSudan clashes displace thousands, UN calls for urgent support for refugees

Sudan was plunged into chaos in mid-April when months of simmering tensions between the military, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere.

Recommended

The fighting is estimated to have killed at least 4,000 people, according to the UN human rights office, though activists and doctors on the ground say the death toll is likely far higher. More than 4.3 million people have been displaced, including some 3.2 million within the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

The United Nations and rights groups have accused both the military and the RSF of numerous human rights violations, including sexual violence. The warring parties have rejected the accusations. Last week, 20 UN agencies and international organisations called for peace, access to deliver humanitarian aid, and respect for human rights.

Griffiths echoed these calls in a statement and said “the international community needs to respond with the urgency this crisis deserves.”

He said the intense fighting has not only ravaged Khartoum and the western Darfur region but has also spread to South Kordofan and is moving closer to Jazira province, the country’s breadbasket.

In South Kordofan’s capital, Kadugli, food stocks have been completely depleted “as clashes and road blockages prevent aid workers from reaching the hungry,” he said, and in West Kordofan’s capital, al-Fula, “humanitarian offices have been ransacked and supplies looted.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US