What started as a shining victory for Spain’s women’s team in the World Cup has turned into a bitter clash, with Spain’s football federation now threatening legal action against female players.

On Friday, 81 top female players, including the current national team, released a statement through the union Futpro saying they refuse to play for Spain under the current leadership.

The move came after a bombshell speech by the federation’s president, Luis Rubiales. Instead of resigning for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso, as was expected, Rubiales painted himself as a victim of a witch hunt, complained of the “scourge” of “false feminism,” insisted the kiss was mutual, and shouted repeatedly that he would not quit.

Responding to the female players' strike, the federation said that “playing for the national team is an obligation for any member of the federation if they are called upon to do so,” accusing the female players of lying about what happened and threatening legal action.

On Friday night, Hermoso broke her silence, saying Rubiales’ version of the post-World Cup victory kiss was “categorically false and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated.”

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act without any consent on my part. Simply put I was not respected,” she wrote, adding that she, her family and teammates had been pressured by the federation to justify Rubiales’ actions.

“As the World Cup Champion, we as a team do not deserve such a manipulative, hostile, and controlling culture,” she added.

At the same time, the federation released photos showing a celebratory hug between Hermoso and Rubiales, calling it “conclusive evidence” that the federation head “did not lie,” insinuating that the player instead instigated the kiss with her boss.