A Turkish soldier succumbed to his wounds after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq exploded, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has announced.

"On August 26, 2023, in the Operation Claw-Lock region, our heroic brother-in-arms, Specialised Sergeant Taner Torun, was critically injured as a result of an explosion of an IED, which was previously placed by the separatist terrorist organisation," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Torun was immediately transferred to a hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

The ministry voiced "deep pain and sadness," over Torun's death, expressing condolences to his loved ones, the armed forces, and the nation.