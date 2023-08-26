An Iranian photojournalist, who was held by the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, has been released following high-level Iranian diplomacy.

Tasnim News Agency, where Mohammad Hossein Velayati works, said in a report on Saturday that the photojournalist had been handed over to the Iranian Embassy in Kabul.

It cited Taliban’s deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirming Velayati’s release.

The photojournalist, according to Anadolu sources, was handed over to the Iranian Embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday night but has not yet returned to Iran.

According to the sources, Velayati has been temporarily barred from leaving the country pending inquiry.

Taliban authorities have not yet provided the reason for his detention.

Intensive diplomatic efforts