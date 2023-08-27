WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump raises over $7M after Georgia booking
Former president Donald Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung says the former raised nearly $20 million through the past three weeks, including $4.18 million on last Friday alone.
Trump raises over $7M after Georgia booking
T-shirts and hats with an image depicting the mugshot of former US president Donald Trump are pictured after being printed at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles / Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2023

Former president Donald Trump has raised nearly $20 million in the past three weeks, a period that roughly coincides with his indictment in federal and state cases connected to his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump's campaign spokesperson said.

Since appearing Thursday to have his mug shot taken in a racketeering and fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia, the former president brought in $7.1 million, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said on Saturday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday alone, Trump brought in $4.18 million, making it the highest-grossing day of his campaign so far, Cheung said.

His mug shot, posted by a Georgia courthouse on Thursday evening, has been turned into T-shirts, shot glasses, mugs, posters and even bobblehead dolls by friends and foes alike.

The shot of Trump with a red tie, glistening hair, and an icy scowl was taken as the Republican presidential front-runner was arrested on more than a dozen felony charges, part of a criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

While Trump described his appearance Thursday as a “terrible experience” and said posing for the historic mug shot was “not a comfortable feeling,” his campaign immediately seized on its fundraising power.

Trump, who was elected president in 2016 but defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, is again seeking the Republican Party's nomination for president.

Trump is currently facing four indictments, including two related to his false claims that the election was stolen and the January 6, 2021, attack by his followers on the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

He has denied all charges.

Recommended
RelatedTrump slams 'travesty of justice' after arrest in 2020 election case

Trump's legal woes

On August 15, Trump was indicted by a Georgia grand jury after an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden in the state.

On August 3, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington that he conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's 2020 election victory over him and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.

He has also pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully keeping classified documents after leaving office, and of falsifying business records in a case in New York related to the payment of so-called hush money to adult actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

To boost his fundraising campaign, Trump posted on X for the first time since 2021, directing his supporters to a fundraising page.

RelatedTrump posts on X, formerly Twitter, for first time since 2021
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package