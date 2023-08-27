TÜRKİYE
President Aliyev praises Turkish-Azerbaijani military cooperation
During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler affirmed the significance of the sacrifices and heroism displayed by Azerbaijani soldiers during the Karabakh conflict.
August 27, 2023

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has praised the cooperation between the Turkish and Azerbaijani armed forces.

Receiving Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler at the Zagulba Presidential Residence in the capital Baku on Sunday, Aliyev said that Guler had made great contributions to the partnership of the two countries’ armed forces.

“The cooperation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces is at a very good level,” he said.

Mentioning how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit abroad to Azerbaijan after being reelected president this May, along with visiting Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Aliyev said that the new Air Force Central Command Post inaugurated during his visit was important.

For his part, Guler said that the sacrifices and heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers in the liberation of the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan will never be forgotten, referring to the fall 2020 Karabakh conflict.

