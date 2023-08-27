Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has praised the cooperation between the Turkish and Azerbaijani armed forces.

Receiving Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler at the Zagulba Presidential Residence in the capital Baku on Sunday, Aliyev said that Guler had made great contributions to the partnership of the two countries’ armed forces.

“The cooperation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces is at a very good level,” he said.