TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye detains 19 human traffickers in western Türkiye
Among the 19 human traffickers, including a foreign national, 17 have been taken into custody, while the remaining two are under judicial control measures, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announces.
Türkiye detains 19 human traffickers in western Türkiye
The southwestern Mugla and northwestern Canakkale provincial gendarmerie commands conducted the operations Interior Minister Yerlikaya says. / Photo: AA
August 27, 2023

At least 19 human traffickers were held in operations conducted in two western Turkish provinces, the Turkish interior minister has said.

The southwestern Mugla and northwestern Canakkale provincial gendarmerie commands conducted the operations on Sunday, said Ali Yerlikaya in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Noting that 19 human traffickers, including one foreign national, were held during the operations, Yerlikaya said 17 of them were remanded in custody while the remaining two were given judicial control decisions.

Recommended

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan