Shares of China Evergrande Group fell as much as 87 percent when trading resumed following a 17-month suspension, wiping out almost $2.4 billion of its value, after saying it had "adequately" fulfilled all guidance issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Evergrande, the world's most-indebted property developer, is at the centre of a crisis in China's property sector that has seen a string of debt defaults since late 2021. Next month, courts will decide on Evergrande's plan to restructure almost $32 billion worth of offshore debt obligations.

Shares listed in Hong Kong traded as low as HK$0.22 on Monday, with its market capitalisation shrinking to HK$2.9 billion ($369.73 million) from HK$21.8 billion ($2.78 billion) when it last traded. Valuation hit an all-time high of close to HK$420 billion in 2017.

The stock had been suspended since March 21, 2022. Its Hong Kong-listed units, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group have both resumed trading in the past month after a 16-month halt.

The resumption of trading in all three companies is crucial for Evergrande Group because its offshore debt restructuring plan includes swapping part of the debt into equity-linked instruments backed by them.

Evergrande would have faced delisting if the suspension had reached 18 months.

"Going forward things will continue to be difficult for both its operations and share performance," said Steven Leung, Hong Kong-based director of UOB Kay Hian.