Hundreds of Greek firefighters have been battling a huge blaze that has killed at least 20 people over the past ten days, Europe's deadliest wildfire so far this summer as record-setting heatwaves unleash blazes across the continent.

"It is the definition of what we call a megafire," Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told a regular briefing on Monday.

The fire which began near the city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) has raged uncontrolled in northeastern Greece's Evros region, turbocharged by near-gale force winds and high temperatures. All but one of the victims killed so far were irregular migrants hiding in the forest.

The European Union-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service said the Evros blaze had burned more than 77,000 hectares of land, making it one of the biggest on European soil in years.

Marinakis said the country's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection minister and other senior government ministers had visited the area to assess the damage.