WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK foreign secretary to visit China in a bid reduce tensions, shore up ties
It will be the first trip by a UK foreign secretary to China in more than five years.
UK foreign secretary to visit China in a bid reduce tensions, shore up ties
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to visit China [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
August 29, 2023

Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, is set to visit China, as the two countries attempt to shore up frayed ties.

Both countries confirmed the long-awaited trip on Tuesday.

“The two sides will have in-depth communication on Sino-British relations and international and regional issues of common concern,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

“We hope the British side will work with us to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, deepen exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and promote the stable development of Sino-British relations.”

Cleverly’s visit is an attempt to stabilise China-Britain ties, which have sunk to their lowest level in decades.

The countries disagree over issues such as high tensions in Hong Kong, a former British colony, China’s support for Russia and Britain’s close security ties with the United States.

In 2021, China sanctioned five British members of Parliament who are critical of Beijing. They are barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and from doing business with Chinese citizens.

Cleverly was initially scheduled to travel to Beijing in July, but his trip was postponed, and his then-counterpart, Qin Gang, was later replaced with veteran diplomat Wang Yi.

Recommended

The UK government said Cleverly’s trip was aimed at strengthening channels of communication and protecting British interests.

He will meet with Wang and Vice President Han Zheng, the Foreign Office said.

“It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues,” Cleverly said in a statement.

“No significant global problem – from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation – can be solved without China."

He said that China’s size, history and global significance means they cannot be ignored, but that comes with a responsibility on the global stage.

"That responsibility means China fulfilling its international commitments and obligations.”

Britain’s governing Conservative party is split over how tough a line to take with Beijing. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described China as a growing “systemic challenge” to Britain’s values and interests, but he has also stressed the need to maintain a relationship with the Asian superpower.

Besides highlighting human rights and security concerns, Cleverly is expected to explore potential areas of cooperation with China, such as climate crisis and trade.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package