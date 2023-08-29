Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, is set to visit China, as the two countries attempt to shore up frayed ties.

Both countries confirmed the long-awaited trip on Tuesday.

“The two sides will have in-depth communication on Sino-British relations and international and regional issues of common concern,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

“We hope the British side will work with us to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, deepen exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and promote the stable development of Sino-British relations.”

Cleverly’s visit is an attempt to stabilise China-Britain ties, which have sunk to their lowest level in decades.

The countries disagree over issues such as high tensions in Hong Kong, a former British colony, China’s support for Russia and Britain’s close security ties with the United States.

In 2021, China sanctioned five British members of Parliament who are critical of Beijing. They are barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and from doing business with Chinese citizens.

Cleverly was initially scheduled to travel to Beijing in July, but his trip was postponed, and his then-counterpart, Qin Gang, was later replaced with veteran diplomat Wang Yi.