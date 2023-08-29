TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish chief adviser, US officials discuss regional issues
The top officials also discuss views on bilateral relations, energy, and infrastructure.
Turkish chief adviser, US officials discuss regional issues
Kilic recently met members of the US House of Representatives, Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz, at the presidential complex in Ankara. / Photo: AA
August 29, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and United States officials have discussed bilateral relations and regional developments at a meeting in Türkiye.

The officials also discussed energy and infrastructure in the meeting at the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The US delegation was led by Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure Amos J. Hochstein and US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, Kilic said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"During the meeting, we discussed bilateral relations, regional, as well as energy and infrastructure issues," he added.

Kilic recently met members of the US House of Representatives, Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz, at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Recommended

The relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years due to US cooperation with the terrorist group YPG/PKK in Syria, and its failure to extradite the wanted ringleader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Disagreements over Türkiye’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence system and Washington's sanctions on Ankara have also been causing tensions.

RelatedTop Turkish, US officials discuss international developments
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan