Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and United States officials have discussed bilateral relations and regional developments at a meeting in Türkiye.

The officials also discussed energy and infrastructure in the meeting at the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The US delegation was led by Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure Amos J. Hochstein and US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, Kilic said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"During the meeting, we discussed bilateral relations, regional, as well as energy and infrastructure issues," he added.

Kilic recently met members of the US House of Representatives, Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz, at the presidential complex in Ankara.