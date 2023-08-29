Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir has announced it will operate its first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan starting September 1, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The decision comes late on Tuesday after Sudanese authorities reopened the airspace in the eastern sector of the country, after closing the entire airspace since April 15 after war broke out.

Since then, humanitarian and evacuation flights have operated out of Port Sudan airport on the Red Sea coast.

Meanwhile, Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, returned home after visiting Egypt on his first trip abroad since the outbreak of war in April, with the latest violence killing dozens of civilians in battle-scarred Darfur.

While there, he said his forces faced "rebel groups who have committed war crimes in their attempt to seize power".

Speaking to Egyptian media, Burhan said Sudan's military is "committed to ending the war" and "does not seek to continue ruling" the country.

"We seek free, fair elections where the Sudanese people can decide what they want."

In their meeting, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi's office said he had "reaffirmed Egypt's firm position in standing by Sudan and supporting its security, stability and territorial integrity".