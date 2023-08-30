Hurricane Idalia has slammed into northwest Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm, as officials warned of catastrophic impacts including storm surges of up to about five metres.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia, which earlier raked western Cuba, was packing maximum sustained winds of approximately 215 kilometres per hour as it made landfall around 1145 GMT in Florida's marshy Big Bend area early on Wednesday.

Unlike most other coastal regions in the state, Big Bend, located along the arch of the Gulf of Mexico, does not have barrier islands.

"Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bind," the NHC said, noting that the eye made landfall near the community of Keaton Beach.

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis urged residents of 23 counties along Florida's Gulf coast to evacuate and head to shelters or hotels outside the danger zones.

"This thing is powerful, if you're inside, just hunker down until it gets past you," DeSantis told a press conference just before landfall.

The US presidential candidate said the hurricane was on track to be the strongest to impact the region in more than a century.

Related 'A lot of debris': Florida braces for major Idalia hurricane

Storm surges

The storm is forecast to dump up to 30 centimetres of rain in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to the NHC.