Marking the 101st anniversary of Türkiye's Victory Day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country will continue to rise in the global arena, taking strong steps toward achieving its goals.

"Today, the Republic of Türkiye is much stronger and much more advanced than it was a quarter century, half a century, a century ago, with all its political, economic and military capabilities," Erdogan said at the event on Wednesday, August 30.

"When we say that we will make Türkiye one of the 10 largest, strongest and most prosperous countries in the world, we count on this infrastructure, this level, this equipment," he added.

The president vowed that the rise of Türkiye, which is the solution address for all crises in its region, will continue.

"We are now advancing on our path to build the 'Century of Türkiye' by relying on the vision of its administration, the power of its state, and the wisdom and sagacity of its nation," said Erdogan.

Türkiye will move forward its goals step by step with the nation that is aware of the country's true potential and understands the value of what it possesses, he added.