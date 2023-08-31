A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people, leaving at least 73 people dead, including seven children, emergency services in South Africa's biggest city said.

Some of the people living in a maze of shacks and other makeshift structures inside the derelict building threw themselves out of windows to escape the fire and might have died then, a local government official said.

As many as 200 people may have been living in the building, witnesses said, including in the basement, which should have been used as a parking garage. Others estimated an even higher number of occupants.

The youngest victim was a 1-year-old, according to an emergency services spokesperson.

City officials said 141 families were affected by the tragedy but could not say exactly how many people were in the building when the fire started. Many of the people inside were foreign nationals, the officials said.

Emergency crews expected to find more victims as they worked their way through the building, a process slowed by the conditions inside.

Dozens of bodies were lined up on a nearby side road, some in body bags, and others covered with silver sheets and blankets.

Another 55 people were injured in the blaze, which broke out early on Thursday, in the heart of Johannesburg's central business district, Johannesburg Emergency Services Management spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

“This is a tragedy for Johannesburg. Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” Mulaudzi said.

A woman who asked not to be identified said she lived in the building and escaped the flames with her grown son and a 2-year-old child.

She stood outside holding the toddler for hours and said she didn’t know what happened to two other children from her family.

“I just saw smoke everywhere and I just ran out with this baby only,” the woman said.

“I don’t have any home, and I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Johannesburg is rated as Africa’s richest city but its center is rundown and often neglected.

Abandoned and broken-down buildings are common, and people desperate for some form of accommodation often take them over. City authorities refer to the structures as “hijacked buildings".