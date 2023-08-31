Burkina Faso’s Cabinet has given the government the green light to send troops to help defend neighbouring Niger, where the military deposed President Mohamed Bazoum about a month ago.

A Cabinet statement late Wednesday said the government was allowed to deploy a military contingent to Niger “in line with our country's strategic commitments.”

“Without warmongering, it must be noted that this commitment is made to prevent and in the best interest of our fight against terrorism, a deep aspiration of the Burkinabe people,” said Defense Minister Colonel Maj. Kassoum Coulibaly.

“What affects Niger’s security fundamentally affects the security of Burkina Faso.”