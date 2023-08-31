Saudi Arabia’s relations with Türkiye have entered a phase of partnership, according to the kingdom’s industry minister.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said Saudi Arabia has confidence in Turkish investors to build an economic base on which the two countries can boost their cooperation.

“We find great opportunities for cooperation with Türkiye in food security, health, military and industrial sectors,” Alkhorayef said.

He said there is also room for cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the aircraft industry, renewable energy, and space among others.

The Saudi minister is currently on a 5-day visit to Türkiye for talks with government officials and businessmen on ways of promoting partnership between the two countries.

“Aircraft and defence industry and the development of aluminium for aircraft fuselages, titanium and carbon fibre, which are necessary for certain industries, are important sectors for cooperation with Türkiye,” Alkhorayef said.

“Türkiye is a large importer of petrochemical materials, and it is possible to work with Ankara to fill the need in this sector,” he added.

“There are many other fields of cooperation as the auto industry. Saudi Arabia is moving to build an electric car manufacturing sector. The same is true for Türkiye, which manufactures car batteries.”

Saudi-Turkish partnership

Both Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are located on the most prominent routes of global trade and shipping between the East and West.

“The geographical location is one of the most important foundations for our industrial strategy in Saudi Arabia,” Alkhorayef said. “We aim to become a global logistics platform and a leading industrial power.”