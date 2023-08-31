Azerbaijan has summoned the French ambassador to Baku over comments coming from Paris on the Lachin road, a land route which has seen tensions flare up with neighbouring Armenia.

A diplomatic note was handed to the ambassador on Thursday after French officials, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, accompanied vehicles sending "humanitarian cargo" toward the Lachin border checkpoint, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.​​​​​​​

The French officials also made provocative statements against Azerbaijan, the statement added.

Foreign Ministry statement called France's actions not only a direct interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs but also an attack on the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The attempt to send goods to Azerbaijani territory without prior agreements with Baku runs contrary to "the international legal framework regarding the sending of international humanitarian aid," it added.

"France has insisted on putting an end to the steps that are directed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity protected by international law, and that endanger the fragile normalisation process promoted by the active efforts of international actors in the region," the statement concluded.

Alternative aid route