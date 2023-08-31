WORLD
Niger's junta revokes French envoy immunity, orders police to expel him
The move follows a coup in the troubled Sahel state on July 26 that toppled a close French ally, President Mohamed Bazoum.
Relations with France spiralled downwards after Paris stood by President Bazoum and refused to recognise Niger's new rulers. / Others
August 31, 2023

Niger's military junta has revoked the diplomatic immunity of France's ambassador and ordered police to expel him from the West African country, according to a statement from the military regime.

The mutinous soldiers who ousted Niger’s president more than a month ago gave French Ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to leave the country, the deadline expired on August 28 without France recalling Itte.

The French government says it doesn't recognise the coup-plotters as the country's legitimate leaders.

The communique sent by Niger's Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week and seen by The Associated Press said Itte "no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy."

The document also says the diplomatic cards and visas of the ambassador's families have been cancelled.

France’s government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

After Itte first was told to leave Niger, French President Emmanuel Macron said the envoy would remain in his post.

Macron spoke out firmly against the coup leaders while insisting that France, Niger's former colonial rule, is not the country's enemy.

'Down with France' rallies

Since toppling democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum, the junta has leveraged anti-French sentiment among the population to shore up its support. People chant "Down with France" at near-daily rallies in the capital, Niamey, and at times in front of a French military base in the city.

France has some 1,500 military personnel in Niger who trained and conducted joint operations with Nigerien security forces to beat back a growing militant insurgency.

Insurgents killed 17 soldiers and wounded nearly 24 this month, the first major attack in half a year against the army in Niger.

Regional tensions are also rising as the junta ignores calls from other West African countries to release and reinstate Bazoum, even amid the threat of military force.

The regional bloc ECOWAS deployed a "standby" force and ordered it to transition Niger back to constitutional rule. The force has not yet entered Niger, and the bloc says the door remains open to dialogue but it won’t wait forever.

The junta has appointed a new government and said it would return Niger to the system of government prescribed by the constitution within three years.

