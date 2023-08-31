TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye could see power generation from nuclear plant sooner than planned
After completing all four units, the country's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu will be able to generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.
Türkiye could see power generation from nuclear plant sooner than planned
Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's first unit is expected to start electricity generation in 2025. / Photo: AA Archive
August 31, 2023

Electricity generation from Türkiye's first nuclear power plant could be sooner than initially planned, Akkuyu Nuclear Deputy Construction Director Dmitry Romanets has told reporters.

According to the intergovernmental agreement between Türkiye and Russia, the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is expected to start electricity generation in 2025, seven years after the construction license for the first power unit was obtained.

Romanets, however, stated on Thursday at Türkiye's largest technology and aerospace event Teknofest that they are working to speed up the timeline within the framework of safety regulations.

"For the first unit, installation of technological equipment and related equipment in the turbine and pump buildings will be completed towards the end of the year," Romanets said, adding that the next stage will be to start power generation via the first unit.

After technological equipment installations, "we will proceed to the start-up and commissioning phase of the first unit," he said.

Various stages of construction are carried out on the next three units concurrently, Romanets underlined, adding that once the first unit is active, each of the remaining units will come online one year apart.

The power plant, located in the Gulnar district of Türkiye's southern province of Mersin, will have a power generation capacity of 35 billion kilowatt-hours upon completing all four units.

RelatedTürkiye officially gains nuclear status with Akkuyu power plant: Erdogan
Recommended

Nuclear industry

Romanets noted that a new industry was created in Türkiye during the construction of Akkuyu NPP.

Turkish manufacturers are now in a position to make materials required for nuclear power plants, not only to be used in Türkiye but also to export abroad, he underlined.

Stating that energy produced from a nuclear plant is stable, clean and environmentally friendly, Romanets said, "Considering these important issues, I think Türkiye needs a second and third nuclear power plant. Of course, this is my personal opinion. I would like us to build the second and third power plants in Türkiye as well."

Romanets emphasised that several factors, including seismic research, were considered while selecting the Akkuyu area for Türkiye's first nuclear power station. He also said numerous reports were produced as a result of these studies.

Reminding that Teknofest is a good organisation to introduce nuclear power, Romanets said: "Those who work in the nuclear industry are committed to their profession. The story of some of those who have chosen this profession begins from their childhood. Knowing the importance of this, we organise tours, especially to the Akkuyu field for children."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan