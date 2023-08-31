Electricity generation from Türkiye's first nuclear power plant could be sooner than initially planned, Akkuyu Nuclear Deputy Construction Director Dmitry Romanets has told reporters.

According to the intergovernmental agreement between Türkiye and Russia, the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is expected to start electricity generation in 2025, seven years after the construction license for the first power unit was obtained.

Romanets, however, stated on Thursday at Türkiye's largest technology and aerospace event Teknofest that they are working to speed up the timeline within the framework of safety regulations.

"For the first unit, installation of technological equipment and related equipment in the turbine and pump buildings will be completed towards the end of the year," Romanets said, adding that the next stage will be to start power generation via the first unit.

After technological equipment installations, "we will proceed to the start-up and commissioning phase of the first unit," he said.

Various stages of construction are carried out on the next three units concurrently, Romanets underlined, adding that once the first unit is active, each of the remaining units will come online one year apart.

The power plant, located in the Gulnar district of Türkiye's southern province of Mersin, will have a power generation capacity of 35 billion kilowatt-hours upon completing all four units.